The Friends of the Rockingham Library are set to host the library's Community Holiday Party on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The free family-friendly event will feature light refreshments and a live performance by the Stringfield Springers. Children of all ages and their families may decorate a gingerbread person in the library’s youth department between 11 a.m. and noon. A holiday raffle and silent auction will conclude the party at 12:30 p.m. People may stop by the library anytime to see the prizes on display, to make a bid on the silent auction items or to buy raffle tickets ($1 each, six for $5). All proceeds from the silent auction and raffle will benefit the Friends of the Rockingham Free Public Library.
In addition, families are invited to reserve a free 10-minute family portrait session with local professional photographer Kristie Lisai from 2 to 4 p.m. To reserve a session before Dec. 7, call Youth Librarian Sam Maskell at 802-462-4270 or email youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org. Each participating family will receive at least five free digital images.