Towering trees. Safe haven for wildlife. Free-flowing streams. Abundant recreational possibilities. Surry Mountain is a place rich with natural treasure, a vast expanse of forests, ponds and headwater streams.
This 1,368-acre property, just north of Keene, is a critical piece of a 50,000-acre conservation puzzle that the Nature Conservancy is working on piecing together in the Monadnock Region — a resilient and connected landscape where people and nature can thrive, even in the midst of a changing climate.
Join conservancy staff and trustees for a community hike of the property to explore its beauty and learn what makes it special for both people and wildlife.
The hike — July 26 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. — will be in and out and 2.5 miles long. Terrain is easy to moderate. Those who hiked should dress appropriately for the weather, including sturdy shoes and long pants/sleeves to protect from ticks. Meet at Old Gilsum Road.
Hikers can download a liability release form from the conservancy’s website to save time on the day of the hike.