The Dublin Community Forum on Saturday, Feb. 22, will feature the past and future of the Dublin Historical Society which is celebrating its centennial this year.
The history of the society, the formation of the archive building, the current collection, the Schoolhouse Museum and the plans for the centennial celebration will be some of the topics covered.
The forum will be held at the Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
For more information, email info@dublincommunitycenter.org.