N.H. Civics and N.H. Public Radio will continue a series of community conversations on citizenship on Tuesday, April 5, at Franklin Pierce University’s Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communication in Rindge. The programs are being held around New Hampshire with a diverse panel of guest speakers hosted by Laura Knoy.
Attendees can opt to join in person or virtually for a live discussion about how New Hampshire’s people and communities can act now to build civic strength. The programs are free online or in person, with prior registration. For information, or to register, go to NHPR.org/events.
Conversations with panelists will cover a variety of topics exploring the complexities of American life today, such as: How was the U.S. Constitution created?; What was its purpose at the time?; What is its current purpose and why is it still important?; and more.
Panelists include Dr. Dottie Morris, Associate Vice President for Institutional Equity and Diversity at Keene State College; John Greabe, Director of the Warren B. Rudman Center For Justice, Leadership & Public Service at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law; Hannah McCarthy, co-host of the Civics 101 podcast; and Alexis Messina, a student at Franklin Pierce University.
The event will be produced as a special hour-long broadcast slated to air on N.H. Public Radio on Thursday, April 14, at 2 p.m.