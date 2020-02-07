The Success by Six Committee of the Keene and Elm City Rotary Clubs has grants available to organizations that have programs working with young children to help them start school ready to learn.
The committee is looking to support projects by organizations that conduct programs that develop parenting skills for families with young children and/or build school-related skills for young children.
This program is limited to the local service area, which includes Keene and the towns listed in the Family Resource Guide. (available on the web at www.keenerotary.org or www.clubrunner.ca/keeneelmcity.)
Any person or organization interested in applying for a grant is asked to send a letter with details of the request for a specific project or need to:
Rotary Club of Keene; Attn: Success By Six; P.O. Box 126; Keene; or e-mail SBYSIX@gmail.com.
Requests must be postmarked or received by March 16.