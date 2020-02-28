The Hatch will host Comics on a Mission featuring Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me personalities Maeve Higgins, Jordan Carlos and Tom Bodett, as well as New York City comedians, Erin Jackson, and Matthew Broussard on April 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Latchis Theatre in Brattleboro.
The Hatch is a nonprofit organization that produces live comedy events for the community and donates its proceeds to other nonprofit organizations in Vermont. Since its inception, The Hatch has raised more than $250,000 for local causes.
The event will benefit HatchSpace, a nonprofit community woodworking school and workshop in Brattleboro whose mission is to celebrate the traditions and skills of handmade craft.
Tickets are available at CatamountArts.org and range from $25 to $60.