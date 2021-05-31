The Historical Society of Cheshire County’s summer exhibit will be “Ghost Army: The Combat Con Artists of World War II.”
The exhibit shows the true history of a secret U.S. Army unit of 1,100 troops that operated from 1944-1945 in the final stages of World War II in the fight against German troops in various parts of Europe. The unit used a combination of visual, sonic and radio deception to convince the enemy of the presence of specific Army units that were in fact operating elsewhere.
The personal artwork, photographs and documents of local resident Mickey McKane, who was involved with the Ghost Army Unit, will be featured in the exhibit. The historical society will also feature an inflatable military piece, historical narrative text panels detailing unit operations, profiles and artwork by unit soldiers, archival photography and uniforms from unit officers.
The Ghost Army exhibition, supported by the non-profit Ghost Army Legacy Project, will be available for public viewing from June 2 to Sept. 2. Timed entry tickets are available at www.hsccnh.org. Admission is $7 per person for the general public, $5 for Historical Society of Cheshire County members, and free for children under 18. Information: www.hsccnh.org.
The Historical Society of Cheshire County is a Blue Star Museum, allowing all military veterans and their families free access to the exhibit. Blue Star families are asked to contact Director of Education Jennifer Carroll at dired@hsccnh.org for tickets.