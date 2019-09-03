Rich Holschuch, public liaison for the Elnu Abenaki Tribe and member of the Vermont Commission on Indian Affairs, will lead a hike on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Horatio Colony Nature Preserve to discuss the Abenaki traditional understanding of the environment.
The group will meet at 10 a.m. at the parking area of the Horatio Colony Nature preserve at 35 Daniels Hill Road, Keene. Attendees are asked to wear clothes and shoes appropriate for hiking.
Holschuch resides in Wantastegok/Brattleboro. He is of Mi’kmaq and European heritage. As an indigenous cultural researcher, he is a lover of history and advocate with the contemporary Abenaki community.
“I want to talk about the very real hands-on things in front of us and the relationship of the people to this place,” Holschuch says. “All of the various aspects out there in the natural world are considered to be a part of you, literally a relation to you. So you’re going to interact with them as equals. It’s not simply a harvesting or a taking, but there’s also a giving, a reciprocity. It’s a two-way relationship. Some of these things will be very practical, like identifications of plants but you’re also going to learn a lesson from the plant about how it is, why it’s growing there, how it’s growing there.”
The program is free but registration is required: 352-0460 or horatio.colony@gmail.com. Information: horatiocolonymuseum.org.