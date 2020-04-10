With big-screen films on hold due to coronavirus, the Colonial Theatre in Keene is offering virtual screenings.
Patrons may rent a film through a third-party partner to watch anytime. Once rented, the film may be viewed for three days. A portion of the rental fees will go directly to The Colonial, helping to support the theater during this economically difficult time.
Four films are available now through May 4.
“Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band” is a documentary of the influential roots rock group The Band, based in part on Robbie Robertson’s 2017 memoir “Testimony.”
“Slay the Dragon” is a documentary film about gerrymandering that follows citizens’ groups as they work to end the practice, which they see as undermining democracy.
“The Whistlers” is a Romanian crime thriller film that follows a police inspector in Bucharest who plays both sides of the law.
“Extra Ordinary” is an Irish horror comedy film about a woman who has a love-hate relationship with her supernatural abilities.
To rent a film for $12, go to www.thecolonial.org.