The Colonial Theatre in Keene is set to host “We Shall Overcome,” a showcase of African American music traditions interwoven with spoken word from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s recorded speeches.
Producer and Musical Director Damien Sneed ties together a living lineage of music and culture that includes traditional gospel, modern gospel, classical, jazz, Broadway and spirituals. From Aretha Franklin to Wynton Marsalis; Duke Ellington to Stevie Wonder; Nina Simone to Donny Hathaway; and traditional spirituals and music from “the Wiz.”
Sneed has conducted and collaborated major original works for Wynton Marsalis, regularly accompanies Jessye Norman, collaborated with Lawrence Brownlee, and has toured extensively with Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin and the Clark Sisters.
Tickets range from $35 to $49.
The Colonial Theatre is at 95 Main St., Keene. Information: 352-2033 or thecolonial.org.