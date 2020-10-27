The Colonial Theatre in Keene is set to hold an online dance party called Dancing Through the Decades on Saturday, Nov. 14, as its 2020 fall fundraiser.
The event will be held on the videoconferencing platform Zoom from 7:30 to 9 p.m. to support The Colonial’s Education and Outreach Program.
Music will be provided by Wade the Great Entertainment while supporters dance at home. The event also features a live auction for getaways to Cape Cod and Arizona, a raffle and balloon roulette. The raffle includes gift cards for pizza and beer at several local restaurants and craft brewers.
Tickets are $25. A private Zoom link, meeting ID and password will be emailed after ticket purchase.
Information: 352-2033 or thecolonial.org