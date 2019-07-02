The Colonial Theatre in Keene recently announced its 95th arts performance season and 25th year as a nonprofit organization. The season features a wide array of cultural diversity and family entertainment including music, dance and comedy.
Music
Sept. 27: The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems.
Oct. 5: Arlo Guthrie, songwriter, social commentator, master storyteller, actor and activist.
Oct. 12: Black Violin, a classically trained hip hop group.
Oct. 19: Eclectic band Pink Martini with Meow Meow.
Oct. 24: Led Zeppelin tribute band, Get The Led Out.
Nov. 15: Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, a mix of classic jazz, Motown and mainstream music.
Dec. 6: Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, founders and continuing core members of Hot Tuna.
Feb. 28: Wild West Irish music band, Dervish, joined by Celtic band Le Vent du Nord.
Feb. 29: “The Greatest Love of All,” a journey through Whitney Houston’s greatest hits.
March 13: A Cappella Live!, featuring Committed, The Filharmonic, Blake Lewis and Women of the World.
March 14: A special 25th Anniversary concert of On A Winter’s Night with veteran singer-songwriters Christine Lavin, John Gorka, Patty Larkin, Cheryl Wheeler and Cliff Eberhardt.
Culture
Dec. 13: Tomáseen Foley’s “A Celtic Christmas” offering fiery Irish song and dance for the holidays.
Jan. 18: We Shall Overcome presents tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr . through African American music and culture that includes traditional and modern gospel, classical, jazz, Broadway and spirituals.
Jan. 31: Yamato, Japanese Taiko drumming and music with a visually spectacular, high-energy performance.
March 8: The Ballet Folclórico Nacional de Mexico, tradition and color of Mexico’s folklore, dance, music and costumes.
Dance
Dec. 20-21: New York Theatre Ballet presents the classic holiday favorite “The Nutcracker.”
Feb. 22: Pilobolus’ “Come to Your Senses,” a multisensory onstage performance.
Comedy
Nov. 2: Piff the Magic Dragon, a one-of-a-kind comedy magic show.
Nov. 23: The New England brand comedy stylings of Juston McKinney.
Jan. 25: The Best of North Shore Comedy.
Opera
The Colonial Theatre is once again partnering with The Metropolitan Opera to present “The Met: Live in HD’s 2019–2020 Season.” A high definition broadcast of the nation’s most celebrated operatic productions.
Tickets for The Colonial’s 2019–2020 season are available now for members. Tickets go on sale to the general public July 11 at noon.
Information or tickets: 352-2033 or thecolonial.org.