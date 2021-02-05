The Monadnock Food Co-op will host a free virtual Chocolate Cream Pie cooking demo on Thursday, Feb. 11 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Lili Hanft, a functional nutritional therapy practitioner, will lead the workshop.
“I’ll show you how to make a delicious chocolate pie that just happens to be free of gluten, dairy and refined sugar and packed with nutrition,” Hanft said. “The class will also cover other healthy desserts that can be made with the same basic ingredients — just in time for Valentine’s Day!”
The workshop is free, but registration is required by visiting monadnockfood.coop/event/pie or calling 283-5401.