The clothing donation shed at Monadnock Covenant Church, 90 Base Hill Road, Keene, which was temporarily closed due to global effects of the pandemic, has now been reopened to the public.
The shed is designed to give community members a clean and convenient option to donate used clothing. St. Pauly Textile Inc., the company that provided the shed, partners with a network of businesses and various organizations to distribute donated items in the U.S. and worldwide to be re-worn by people who need them. Monadnock Covenant Church receives funding for donated clothing, and additionally has the option to use donations to serve community needs.
Accepted items include clothing, shoes, belts, purses, blankets, sheets, curtains, pillowcases, and stuffed animals.