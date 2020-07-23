On Friday The Backlot Cinema will present the classic documentary "Pumping Iron" (1977) made by the late local filmmaker Robert Fiore.
"Pumping Iron" shines a light on the niche world of competitive bodybuilding, following Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Farrigno as they compete for the 1975 Mr. Olympia title. The documentary was a success at its time launching the career of Schwarzenegger and is still taught in film schools today.
The evening will begin with an introduction by Jessamyn Fiore, Epsilon Spires Board President and daughter of Robert Fiore (1942-2019) who co-directed and was the cinematographer on "Pumping Iron."
“My father loved being a filmmaker — being behind the camera gave him such joy,” says Jessamyn Fiore. “And he loved living here — he would travel the world for his job, but his heart was always here at our home in Chesterfield. He was extremely proud of Pumping Iron and I know he would be delighted that Epsilon Spires is screening it for the community in his memory. The film itself is so much fun — the mind games that Schwazenegger plays with Farrigno before the competition clearly shows his intellect and ambition to power. In the mid-1970s, the idea of going to a gym to work on your body if you were not an athlete was seen as extremely odd. This film captures a group viewed as a “weird” subculture, however since then gym culture has become extremely popular. When this film was made there were only a handful of gyms, now there is one in nearly every community across the country. The success of this film played a role in that cultural shift.”
Doors open 7:30 p.m.; program begins at dusk (around 8.30 pm)
Epsilon Spiresis at 190 Main St. in Brattleboro.
The Backlot will be empty except for the film projection equipment. On the pavement circles will be marked out in varying sizes – for groups up to 2, 4, and 6. Each circle will have over six feet around it on all sides, to make sure it is a safe, socially distanced space. Guests are encouraged to come to picnic – so bring your own blankets, cushions, folding chairs and all the coziness you need to set up your circle for maximum enjoyment of the evening’s program.
Space is limited; to reserve tickets, visit www.epsilonspires.com.