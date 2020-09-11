The City Express, Keene’s bus for everyone, has returned to full service with two bus routes as of Wednesday.
Service will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with stops at 28 places in Keene.
The public transportation service’s buses have a new look; they are now painted a distinctive red with a gray stripe. Driver shields have been installed and the buses have been cleaned to ensure the safety of riders. Physical distancing and masks are required to ride. Strict protocols for cleaning, including using a disinfecting fogger have also been put into place, according to Charles Pratt, transportation manager at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, which operates the route.
City Express service was reduced due to the stay-at-home order in March, running one bus with a modified route for groceries, medical appointments and other necessities.
“Ridership is now growing on the route, and we are getting more requests to resume our normal operations,” Pratt said. “With the protocols that we have in place everyone can safely ride.”
No reservations are needed to ride. Schedules are online at cityexpress.org, on the Google Maps app, or by calling the dispatcher at 352-8494. Fares are suspended until Oct. 1 for the safety of drivers and riders. Reservations are needed for paratransit services; call 352-8494 for information.