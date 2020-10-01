A new shopping shuttle will begin service on Monday, Oct. 5, as part of the City Express public transportation service.
The special route will run Monday through Friday from 8:45 to 11:15 a.m., stopping at many residential areas in Keene. Drop-off stops will be Hannaford and Market Basket.
The shopping shuttle will be open to people of all ages, with no reservations needed. Masks are required to ride, and physical distancing is practiced on the buses.
“We wanted to offer more options for people to be able to use the City Express to shop, and to have a more direct route from residential areas to the stores and back,” said Charlie Pratt, Transportation Manager at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services (HCS), operator of the system. The City Express Red and Black routes also stop at Monadnock Marketplace, West Street Plaza, Kohl’s, the Monadnock Food Co-op, downtown and Riverside Plaza throughout the day for shopping.
The City Express system operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Fares on all routes, including the shopping shuttle, are $1 a ride, with discount rides available with a variety of pass options. Children 12 and under ride free when accompanied by an adult. All vehicles are sanitized regularly, and driver shields have also been installed for safety. All vehicles are handicapped accessible.
For complete schedule information, go to cityexpress.org or call the City Express dispatcher at 352-8494.