The City Express bus service will offer free rides around Keene on Plaid Friday, Nov. 27.
Plaid Friday, an initiative of The Local Crowd Monadnock, is a celebration of local and independent businesses, wherein shoppers are encouraged to wear plaid in support of the local economy.
The City Express Red Route will operate on an altered holiday schedule from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stops will be hourly at 16 locations including the transportation center downtown, the West Street Plaza and Riverside Plaza, as well as the YMCA for after-Thanksgiving workouts.
Masks are required to ride, and social distancing is practiced on the bus.
Plaid Passes will be available for purchase on all City Express buses and at the transportation office at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene, from Nov. 27 through Dec. 4. The $10 pass is good for unlimited rides for 30 days.
The City Express normal hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with stops at 29 locations throughout the city. The buses can also be flagged along the route as long as they can safely stop. All vehicles are accessible for wheelchairs and other assistive devices.
Information: www.cityexpress.org or 352-8494.