With Veterans Day on Wednesday, the City Express transportation program is reminding all veterans that they can ride for free.
“Veterans Day is a great opportunity to thank veterans for their service and to remind veterans that they can ride free on the City Express,” said Charles Pratt, manager of Transportation programs at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services. Veterans simply show their DD214 papers to qualify for free rides on the public transit service. The Medical Express is also available for veterans, providing rides to the VA in White River Junction, Vt., on Wednesdays and to the local VA clinic every weekday.
The City Express operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout Keene, stopping at 29 locations, including medical facilities, shopping centers and downtown. The buses can also be flagged along the route, as long as the vehicle can safely stop and have passengers board or disembark. Reservations are needed for the Medical Express trip to the VA at White River Junction and can be made by calling 352-8494 by noon on Monday. The City Express and the Medical Express buses are equipped with wheelchair lifts and are fully ADA compliant.
Schedules are available at cityexpress.org or by calling 352-8494. The City Express and Medical Express are operated by Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services.