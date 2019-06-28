Sponsored by the Kopkind Colony, which was founded 20 years ago in memory of celebrated political journalist Andrew Kopkind, CineSLAM returns to the Latchis Theatre in downtown Brattleboro with a Pride Film Festival of Shorts on Friday, June 28 at 6 p.m.
CineSLAM is Vermont’s first LGBTQ film festival, and this will be its 13th annual presentation in Brattleboro.
The festival this year, says program director John Scagliotti, honors all those who took to the streets in 1969 and launched the modern gay movement: “The 50th anniversary of Stonewall is attracting the biggest gay crowds ever assembled in the history of the world to celebrate the accomplishments of LGBTQ people over the past five decades. Here in Brattleboro we will be part of those celebrations with our Pride Festival on the actual day of the riots.”
Leading off the festival will be Cheryl Fujanic’s just released film Stonewall: The Making of a Monument. Ever since the riots in the streets outside New York City’s Stonewall bar fifty years ago, people from the queer community have gathered in that spot to express their joy, their anger, their pain and their power. Three years ago the site was designated by the Obama Administration as a National Monument. The film was a New York Times Op-Docs film.