Phillip Hockley, practitioner of Christian Science healing and international speaker, will present his talk, “A new view of God and its effect on well-being,” on Monday at 7 p.m. The online talk will be available at cstalks.org/keene-hockley or by phone at 312-626-6806; enter ID 995 7499 4916 #.
Hockley will draw on concepts from the Bible, especially Christ Jesus’ life and teachings, as well as explanations from Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, the textbook of Christian Science written by Mary Baker Eddy.
Hockley maintains a healing ministry and is a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship.