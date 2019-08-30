As two volunteer choral groups in the region get set for new seasons, each is welcoming interested singers to check out their opening rehearsals.
Monadnock Chorus
Monadnock Chorus kicks off its 60th season on Wednesday, Sept. 4, with the start of weekly rehearsals in preparation for two December concerts.
Led by Artistic Director Dr. Matthew Leese, the choral group will be preparing a varied program, “Hope for the Holidays: Music from Around the Globe,” featuring Ariel Ramirez’ Misa Criolla, to be performed in Peterborough on Dec. 14 and 15.
Monadnock Chorus is an all-volunteer chorus, welcoming singers of all levels and experience. No audition is required, but singers will be assessed to determine voice part placement. Registration, as well as details about rehearsal and concert schedules, can be found on the group’s website, www.monadnock-chorus.org. Rehearsals are held each Wednesday at the Union Congregational Church, 33 Concord St., Peterborough from 7 to 9 p.m.
New singers are welcome to join the group.
Information and registration: www.monadnock-chorus.org. Walk-ins are also welcome at the Sept. 4 kick-off rehearsal.
Brattleboro Concert Choir
Anyone interested in learning what the Brattleboro Concert Choir is all about, with no commitment, is invited to sing with the group Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Brattleboro Music Center.
At the rehearsal, the choir will also introduce its fall concert music, including works by Arvo Pärt and Ola Gjeilo.
The Brattleboro Concert Choir is open to all singers, of every voice part and gender, by audition.
The group performs a wide-ranging repertoire, from classic choral masterpieces to rarely heard and newly commissioned works. Concerts are performed twice a year under the direction of Music Director Jonathan Harvey.
Information: Brattleboro Music Center at 802-257-4523 or stop by the center at 72 Blanche Moyse Way.