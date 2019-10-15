Children’s Stage Adventures’ Board of Directors celebrated the beginning of the company’s 21st tour year during a luncheon and board meeting at the Congregational Church in Sullivan on Sunday, Sept. 29.
CSA founders and co-executive directors Rob and Lorrie Gray of Sullivan were presented with a quilt made from T-shirts representing the company’s 10 touring productions.
CSA has conducted more than 1,000 theater residency weeks in schools, recreation departments and camps across New England and around the world. The Grays have premiered and toured with each of their shows, and also provided employment to more than 40 professional actor-educators.
Each stop on the tour gives 50 children the opportunity to perform in a fully-staged musical, and more than 50,000 children have appeared in a CSA musical production.
This year Children’s Stage Adventures has 60 theater residency weeks already scheduled in seven states and New Brunswick, Canada. Locally, CSA will visit schools in Nelson, Gilsum and Antrim.
CSA, Inc. is a Sullivan-based non-profit organization started by the Grays in 1999 with the goal of “encouraging children to strive for excellence through teamwork in a live theatre performance.”
Anyone interested in attending a CSA performance or finding out more about the company may visit www.childrensstageadventures.org or email kidsstage@hotmail.com.