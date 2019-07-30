Author Marv Klassen-Landis will share stories with kids at the Keene Public Library on Winter Street Thursday, Aug. 1, at 4 p.m. as part of The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) Summer Readers program.
Each child will then get to choose two new books out of a wide range of new books.
CLiF’s summer readers program brings storytelling and new books to places where low-income kids spend time in the summer, from summer camps and recreation programs to homeless shelters and affordable housing developments. This summer, CLiF will serve more than 10,000 kids across Vermont and New Hampshire. The program is designed to help combat the “summer slide” learning loss many low-income children experience when not engaged in learning activities in the summer. The program ensures that children of all backgrounds have access to high-quality reading materials over summer break.