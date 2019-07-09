The Horatio Colony House Museum is hosting children’s games in the garden on Thursday, July 12, and Thursday, July 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Children, parents and grandparents alike can enjoy these old-time games that have entertained people for decades. Set on the museum lawn, families will learn to play 19th century games, including rolling hoops, game of graces, croquet, hop-scotch, jump rope, bilbo, jacks, marbles, and stick & ball.
This program is open to the public free of charge.
It is weather dependent so call the museum at 352-0460 if weather is questionable.
Attendees are asked to park in St. Bernard’s Church lot next door to the museum. The Horatio Colony House Museum is at 199 Main St. in Keene.