Jessamyn Fiore of Chesterfield was recently elected to the board of directors of Epsilon Spires, Inc. She will also assume the office of president.
Fiore is a contemporary art curator and writer as well the co-director of the Estate of Gordon Matta-Clark. Among other roles, she has served as curatorial advisor for Rawson Projects in New York City and the curator of the Jean-Paul Najar Foundation in Dubai, UAE, from 2015-2017. She was a co-founder of Nasty Women Exhibition at the Knockdown Center, Queens, N.Y.
In joining the board, Fiore states, “It is thrilling to be able to work with Epsilon Spires at this defining moment. As a new non-profit arts organization, Epsilon Spires is uniquely situated to directly respond to the challenges of audience engagement in these times.”
“On the opening night I greeted those arriving, and it was wonderful to share in their enthusiasm for being able to safely come together again in downtown Brattleboro to enjoy art,” Fiore said. “This is a creative, engaged community, and Epsilon Spires strives to be a primary center for art, science, and civil discourse within it.”
Fiore’s plan is to continue the Backlot Cinema series into Epsilon Spire’s fall program and beyond.
At the Backlot Cinema Friday, Fiore introduced the 1977 classic documentary “Pumping Iron” that was made by her late father, Robert Fiore.
More information about Epsilon Spires, located at 190 Main St. in Brattleboro, can be found at epsilonspires.org.