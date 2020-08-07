Chesterfield Public Library is set to host a virtual live animal program on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m. via the video-conferencing platform Zoom.
The program, called “Animals with Bad Reputations, is presented by Squam Lakes Natural Science Center.
Those who join in will have a chance to learn about three notorious New Hampshire species. A Squam Lakes naturalist will discuss the lives of these animals, including the ways adaptations related to their bad reputations support survival in the natural world and consider the good sides of these wild neighbors.
Animal ambassadors may include (but are not limited to) the infamous skunk, opossum, porcupine or snapping turtle.
This program is part of the library’s summer reading program, and anyone is welcome to attend.
To register, email chesterfieldreads@gmail.com or call 363-4621 for the Zoom link prior to the program.