Chesterfield Public Library has events planned for kids this summer as part of the “A Universe of Stories” summer reading program.
A combination of reading incentives, contests, and programs are designed to keep kids reading and engaged all summer long. Beginning June 25, kids can sign up to receive their reading log so that they can track their summer reading.
Twinkle Town has offered free ice cream to Chesterfield readers. To provide extra support for emerging and struggling readers, the library is hosting PAWS for summer reading Wednesday mornings from 10-11:30 a.m.
In addition, school-age kids are challenged to participate in the library’s spacecraft contest and everyone is welcome to attend free weekly programs.
A kickoff event, sponsored by the Friends of Chesterfield Library, will feature live animals presented by Wildlife Encounters at Chesterfield School, June 28, at 6:30 p.m.
Information: chesterfieldlibrary.org.