Chesterfield Public Library is set to host a new "Genre Tasting Book Group" Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m.
This program is open to readers of all ages who are interested in sharing their enjoyment of reading with others.
The group will focus on contemporary fiction. When the group meets, everyone will have an opportunity to briefly talk about a modern book they've chosen and then the group will work together to create a tasty treat to share that goes along with the theme.
There is no fee, but anyone planning to attend is asked to call ahead: 363-4621.