Cheshire Village at Home, a program of the Keene Senior Center, is resuming its monthly socials on Thursday, June 17, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Wheelock Park Horseshoe Pavilion off Park Avenue in Keene.
Coffee and doughnuts will be served at the outdoor gathering and physical distancing will be practiced. This social is open to both members and the general public as a way for people to get together and find out about the services offered by Cheshire Village at Home, as well as investigate volunteer options within the organization.
Located at the Keene Senior Center at 70 Court St., Cheshire Village at Home finds vetted volunteers to assist people over the age of 50 living at home who need a little help to remain as independent as possible. For more information, call 903-9680.