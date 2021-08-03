Cheshire Village at Home is set to resume its monthly socials with an ice cream social on Thursday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Piazza in West Keene (formerly Cowlicks) at the corner of Park and Maple avenues. Social distancing will be observed; participants are asked to bring masks.
Community members are invited to attend to discover the services Cheshire Village at Home offers older residents of Cheshire County to remain living independently at home. The program of the Keene Senior Center provides its members local transportation services, help with minor household tasks and repairs, computer support, assistance running errands, companionship, daily wellness calls and various other tasks which enable seniors to live independently at home. All services to members are provided by screened and vetted volunteers.
For information on programs and membership, call 903-9680 or email at cheshirevillageah@gmail.com.