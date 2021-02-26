Cheshire Health Foundation has chosen Mary “Maisy” Batchelder and Abigail Mitchell as the first recipients of the Ben Tatro Memorial Healthcare Scholarship. The two nurses were selected to receive the scholarship for exemplifying the spirit of caring for others that was demonstrated by award namesake and former Cheshire Medical Center employee, Ben Tatro.
Established in 2018, the scholarship is awarded to individuals seeking to advance their health-care education. Batchelder has been an LNA at Cheshire Medical Center since 2014 and currently works in the intensive care unit while pursuing her goal of becoming a respiratory therapist. Mitchell, an LNA at Cheshire Medical since early 2020, works in the Kingsbury Unit and is currently studying for her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at the University of New Hampshire.
“We are delighted that the Ben Tatro Memorial Healthcare Scholarship was awarded to such deserving individuals,” said Sandie Phipps, Vice President of Philanthropy and Community Relations. “Abigail and Maisy are a credit to Cheshire Medical Center and have set the bar high for future scholarship recipients.”
Tatro worked as an emergency technician in Cheshire Medical Center’s Emergency Department. He served 23 years in the fire service, culminating as a lieutenant with the Swanzey Fire and Rescue Department. He had earned his Advanced Emergency Medical Technician certification and was planning to return to school to earn his nursing degree prior to his untimely passing in 2018.
The Cheshire Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization established to support financially Cheshire Medical Center by engaging the community in activities that advance the Medical Center’s health and wellness mission. For more information, visit CheshireHealthFoundation.org or call 354-6800.