New Hampshire conservation districts will celebrate 75 years of conservation in 2021 and are looking for historic conservation-themed photos from the early years. These can be photos of past events, awards, conservation projects, partners, staff, equipment, photos of land/property, photos of family and community, etc.
Those who share photos are asked to include as much detail as possible, including the date, general location, who is in the photo, what is happening in the photo and who took the photo and how it connects to the particular conservation district or to conservation in general. All photos should be sent to Lola@cheshireconservation.org with the subject line “Historic photo.”
Received photos will be shared publicly in newsletters and social media posts as part of the 75th anniversary of conservation districts 2021 year-long celebration.
Information: cheshireconservation.org