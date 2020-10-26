The Cheshire County Conservation District has named Steve Roberge as its 2020 educator of the year.
Each year, the conservation district honors an individual or organization with the “Educator of the Year” award to celebrate the efforts the recipient has undertaken to steward a conservation ethic and awareness through personal and professional work.
Roberge has dedicated his career to supporting forestry conservation in the granite state. For the last 13 years, he has served as Cheshire County Forester before transitioning in March 2020 to his current role as the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension State Forestry Specialist. Roberge focuses on the education of landowners and the training of foresters.
Roberge grew up in Berlin, admiring the White Mountains from his kitchen window. He graduated from UNH in 2003 with a degree in forestry degree, and attended the Yale School of Forestry from 2003 to 2005.
Before becoming the UNH Cheshire County Forester, Steve worked for the Connecticut Wildlife Division and did some non-profit work on a conserved land CSA in Weston, Mass., where he mainly ran the sugary and trails operations of that property.
In Roberge’s role as State Forestry Specialist, he is not out in the woodlots as much as he once was, but this has provided him the opportunities to think more creatively about forestry work in New Hampshire. Through this position, Roberge explores new ways to support the County Foresters he now oversees while developing new projects, writing grants and working directly with partners to promote forestry conservation throughout the state.
The Conservation District will honor Roberge at its 75th Virtual Annual Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. While this is a free virtual event, registration is required to receive information on how to participate online. To register, go to https://cccd75th.eventbrite.com.