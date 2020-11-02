Carl Majewski received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents during the 2020 Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference.
Majewski was one of several honorees who represent the top 2 percent of the membership selected by their peers and the director of extension. Carl’s work with dairy and livestock producers across the state focuses on corn and forage production, balancing strong yields with stewardship of soil and water resources. In his programming, he strives to take the best of both traditional and modern approaches to create effective learning environments and keep audiences engaged.
Based in Cheshire County, he works to increase the public’s awareness of the impact that local agriculture has.