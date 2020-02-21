Cheshire Children’s Museum, in collaboration with Monadnock United Way/Impact Monadnock, is accepting nominations for a new award that recognizes outstanding early childhood educators in the Monadnock Region. One teacher who works with children birth to age five in a licensed home program, child care center or school-based program will be selected as the winner.
“We believe that early childhood educators should be recognized for the amazing work that they do with the young children in our region,” Deb Ganley, executive director of the museum, said. “These women and men are a great influence on our youngest citizens and should be recognized as such.”
Parents, family members, guardians, colleagues and administrators may nominate an early childhood educator who has at least three years’ experience and is employed in a licensed home based, center based or school-based program in the Monadnock Region.
Forms must be received online or at Cheshire Children’s Museum by April 18 before 5 p.m. A celebration at the museum to highlight the winners and acknowledge all the professionals will be held during Teacher Appreciation Week in May. The winner will receive a field trip to Cheshire Children’s Museum for their current class and additional prizes. Others in attendance will be eligible for door prizes, donated by local businesses.
To complete the nomination form, go to www.cheshirechildrensmuseum.org. For information, email Deb at info@cheshirechildrensmuseum.org.