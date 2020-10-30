The Cheshire Children’s Museum in Keene is welcoming back members and visitors with safety as the top priority. The museum is open for members through Saturday and is set to open to the general public on Nov. 5. Each Thursday, Friday and Saturday will have two sessions, the first from 10 a.m. to noon and the second from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., with reservations required.
“We are switching to timed reservations with a visitor capacity of just 20 people for each session,” said Deb Ganley, executive director of Cheshire Children’s Museum. “We want everyone to stay as safe as possible.”
The time between sessions will be used to clean the museum and change out materials where possible. All visitors more than 24 months old will be required to wear masks over their nose and mouth and will be asked to use hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting the museum as well as during play. Additional details can be found on the museum website.
The museum’s newest exhibit, Fire Safety, is open. As it is added to during the fall, children will be able to drive the fire truck, use the hose to put out a fire, crawl low through smoke and listen to a 911 call. “We hope that this exhibit will help all families think about fire safety in their homes and help alleviate fears that some children have about fires,” says Ganley. The exhibit is sponsored by Fenton Family Dealerships and Keene Firefighters Union.
Cheshire Children’s Museum is at 149 Emerald St., Keene. For more information, email info@cheshirechildrensmuseum.org or go to www.cheshirechildrensmuseum.org.