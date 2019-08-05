As part of its new road map, The Charlestown Heritage and Historic District Commission has included the locations of many of the town’s historic attributes — cemeteries, Crown Point Road markers, watering troughs and other sites. An inset map of the village is included with points of interest along Main Street and many historic photos show Charlestown in past days.
The maps are intended to be of assistance to local people and visitors. Every road in town is identified, and mobile home parks are listed by both the names of the parks and their streets.
Maps are available for $2 at the Charlestown Town Offices, and the Charlestown Historical Society, both on Main Street.
For anyone who would like to frame one of the maps, unfolded copies are available by contacting Duane Wetherby at 445-5342 or djwetherby@gmail.com.