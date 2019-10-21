The Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission will host a public reception and awards ceremony for the winners of the 2019 Old House Awards Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Bellows Falls Historical Society’s new office at 31 Westminster St., Bellows Falls.
This annual event is sponsored by the commission as a way to recognize the efforts of individual home and business owners who take pride in preserving and maintaining their historic properties, contributing to the town’s historic character. Nominations come from neighbors, property owners themselves, and members of the commission.
This year’s winners will be announced at the event. Winners will receive a bronze plaque suitable for mounting on their homes or businesses in recognition of their efforts. Light refreshments will be served.
Information: clg@rockbf.org or www.rockbf.org.