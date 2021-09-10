A pre-recorded reading of the names of the Sept. 11 victims will be presented for the public at the Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge on Saturday. The memorial will begin at 8:45 a.m., rain or shine; the ceremony will take approximately three hours. The Cathedral of the Pines is a non-denominational sanctuary.
The remembrance is organized by Remember to Remember September 11. It honors the 2,977 people who were killed by the terrorist attack against the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. Remember to Remember September 11 was organized by artist/poet James Pelletier in collaboration with NYC-Reading for the Blind and Dyslexic, the United Nations and the Pentagon.
Among those attending will be state Sens. Denise Ricciardi and Kevin Avard; state Reps. Richard Ames, John Hunt, Jennifer Rhodes, Matthew Santonastaso and James Qualey; State Trooper John Lucero; Fire Chief Thomas Vanderbilt of Dublin; Cory Bates, National Vice Commander of the American Legion, and more.
The theme of the memorial is from Ecclesiastes 9:11-12. “Again I saw that under the sun the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, nor bread to the wise, nor riches to the intelligent, nor favor to those with knowledge, but time and chance happen to them all. For man does not know his time. Like fish that are taken in an evil net, and like birds that are caught in a snare, so the children of man are snared at an evil time, when it suddenly falls upon them.”