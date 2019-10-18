The 2020 Census will count every person living in the 50 states, District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. The census will provide critical data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers, libraries, and many others use to provide daily services to support the community. An accurate count is critical for communities in New Hampshire and across the country.
The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting workers for temporary jobs available in New Hampshire. The 2020 Census Jobs website allows applicants to apply for a range of positions, including recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, clerks, census field supervisors and census takers. The positions offer flexible work hours, including daytime, evenings and weekends. Most positions start at $16.50 and offer .58 cents for mileage — beginning from your doorstep to your destination.
To learn more, the public is invited to attend an information session on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the Peterborough Town Library at 6:30pm.
For more information visit https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html.
Peterborough Town Library is at 2 Concord St. and is open Monday-Saturday. For more information, visit PeterboroughTownLibrary.org or call 924-8040.