Keene residents are invited to enjoy novelty games, shows, concessions, raffles, workshops and locally produced desserts at the Peanut Carnival and Celebration of Local Food, on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Keene Recreation Center park on Washington Street.
The Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition has teamed up with the city of Keene to present the festival.
The family-friendly event will feature novelty games, shows, concessions, raffles, workshops and locally-produced desserts. The event is also intended to familiarize residents with programs that help to make local food purchases affordable.
The Celebration of Local Food will offer free raffles for $15 gift certificates to food trucks. It will also feature fresh, locally grown food samples, pudding from Echo Farm Pudding, ice pops from Cheshire Garden, gelato from Frisky Cow Gelato, container garden workshops, takeaway seed pots for children and more.
Residents can learn more about Granite State Market Match, a matching fund that enables SNAP recipients to increase their fruit and vegetable purchasing at the Monadnock Food Coop.
Other resources are the Monadnock Farm Share program — providing limited income residents with the opportunity to support local CSA farmers {community-supported agriculture} and receive reliable high-quality produce on a regular basis all season long. The Community Kitchen’s gleaning program collects and harvests produce, and delivers it to the weekly pantry program and hot meals served at the Community Kitchen.
More information and resources will be available at the Celebration of Local Food booths and online at www.mfcommunitycoalition.org/foodforall.
Celebration of Local Food events are free except for some desserts. Tickets are bought and used in place of money for the Peanut Carnival, which is a peanut-free event. Tickets are $2 for 25, or $4 for 75.
The Celebration of Local Food event is a collaboration of MFCC, Cheshire County Conservation District, Community Garden Connections, The Community Kitchen gleaning, C&S Wholesale Grocers, UNH Extension Nutrition Connections, and Healthy Monadnock.