A group mixed media exhibit of the work of 20 New England artists will be held at Jaffrey Civic Center in the upstairs Cunningham Gallery from Aug. 9 to Sept. 6.
The exhibit, “Celebrating Monadnock,” is a tribute to the mountain and the region.
Participating artists include: Susan Allen, Phil Bean, Linda Dessaint, Carolyn Edwards, Jeani and Rosti Eismont, Betty Glass, Howard Hill, Mary Iselin, Barbara Mahar, Bob Marrone, Jennifer McCalmont, Amy Pfeil, Lisa Regopoulus, Chris Reid, Ann Sawyer, Gary Shepard, Jeannie Thieme, Joan Tierney, and Susan Wadsworth.
The opening reception, free and open to the public, will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be live music and refreshments.
Jaffrey Civic Center is at 40 Main St. Information: 532-6527, info@jaffreyciviccenter.com or www.jaffreyciviccenter.com.