On the longest night of the year, Chard deNiord will host a special Solstice evening of poetry at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., in Brattleboro on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m.
DeNiord will be joined by local poets Tim Mayo, GennaRose Nethercott and Veranda Porche.
Light ushers darkness,
darkness light.
Each shines from the same
celestial seat on which they sit
back to back.
Hello darkness.
Hello light.
— Chard deNiord
The event is free, open to the public and accessible to people in wheelchairs. For more information call 802-254-5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.