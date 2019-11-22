A Celebrate Recovery program is launching on Monday, Dec. 2, at the Keene Church of Christ, 12 Arch St., Keene.
The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is fellowship and celebration of God’s healing power found by using eight principles based on the Beatitudes (Matthew 5:3-12) and 12 Christ-centered steps. By implementing these principles and steps, the group experiences a new beginning as attendees share struggles and experiences, victories and failures.
For more information, call 352-3814 and leave a message.