Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD) will join over 70 partners throughout the state to highlight New Hampshire Eat Local Month — a month-long celebration of local food and New Hampshire farmers and food producers.
As part of the N.H. Eat Local Month festivities, the CCCD, Monadnock Farm & Community Coalition (MFCC), and the Monadnock Food Co-op are teaming up to produce the Monadnock Farm Tour and Film Festival, a three-day celebration of the local food system, Aug. 23 through 25. Hen houses, pastures, coops and barns will be open to the public to provide rich experiences that are educational and fun for consumers while infusing much needed income into the pockets of local farmers. Films at the festival will highlight a diversity of topics related to agriculture, including soil health, climate change and farming, and innovations in growing food.
N.H. Eat Local Month also coincides with National Farmers’ Market Week. Cheshire County residents who receive SNAP benefits can shop at several local farmers’ markets in Cheshire County and double their dollars thanks to the Granite State Market Match program. Every SNAP dollar spent at a participating farm, market, or farm store is matched dollar for dollar thanks to Granite State Market Match.
Find more information at www.nheatlocal.org and www.facebook.com/nheatlocal. To become a N.H. Eat Local Month partner, contact Samantha Cave at samantha.cave@unh.edu.