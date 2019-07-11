SOUTH ACWORTH — This August, The Acworth Village Store will join over 70 partners throughout the state to highlight New Hampshire Eat Local Month — a month-long celebration of local food and New Hampshire farmers and food producers. Increased interest in local food benefits us all by positively affecting the health of the economy, communities, and environment.
As part of the NH Eat Local Month festivities, The Acworth Village Store will be presenting these events:
Saturday Night Pizza Night, every Saturday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Enjoy freshly made pizza, with some locally grown toppings, from our outdoor clay oven and listen to live local music.
Ice Cream Social, held on Aug. 10, as part of the pizza night. Kids and adult portions will be available.
Annual Harvest Dinner, held on Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. This annual gala event features a multi-course meal which showcases deliciously prepared locally harvested foods. Limited seating. Tickets can be purchased at the Village Store at the end of July.
The celebration also includes a virtual scavenger hunt, buy local campaign, story sharing from farmers and businesses, and events hosted by NH Eat Local Month partners.
The Acworth Village Store is at 1068 Route 123A, South Acworth.
Find more information at www.nheatlocal.org and www.facebook.com/nheatlocal.