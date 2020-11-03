The Board of Trustees of Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene elected three new members at its 73rd annual meeting recently.
Elected to three-year terms as trustees are Jackie Ethier of Harrisville, senior director of Acute Care Services at Cheshire Medical Center; Richard Skeels of Swanzey, a semi-retired nonprofit finance executive; and Pam Wilder of Harrisville, owner of Silver Direct. Liz Peets and Cameron Tease each renewed their membership for a third three-year term. The following officers were elected: Kathy Willbarger of Marlborough as chair, Thomas Bennett of Rindge as vice chair, Kevin Forrest of Swanzey as treasurer and Cameron Tease of Keene as secretary.
Also elected at the annual meeting were four new members of the Cedarcrest Advisory Council. Three retiring members were recognized for their service and named to the Council: Donna Dunlop of Contoocook, Allen Mendelson of Keene and Bekki Provencher of Marlborough. Donovan Fenton of Keene was also elected as a new Advisory Council member.
Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities, founded in 1947, provides long-term and short-term residential medical and educational services for children with complex medical and developmental needs. Information: www.cedarcrest4kids.org.