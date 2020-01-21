Cindi Coughlin, chair of the board of trustees of the home and school for children with complex medical and developmental needs in Keene, has announced that Thomas Bennett, M.D., of Rindge and Kevin Forrest of Swanzey have joined the Cedarcrest Center Board.
They join newest member Gary Tochterman of Keene, who joined the board last spring. Tochterman retired in 2018 as the finance manager of the Monadnock Co-op and is a member of the Finance and Facilities Committees.
Bennett, who is an assistant professor of health sciences at Franklin Pierce University is serving on the Governance and Quality Practice Committees. Forrest is a site director for information services at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene and serves on the Facilities Committee.
All three will play active roles, along with all the trustees, in developing Cedarcrest’s new strategic plan this spring.