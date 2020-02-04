Cecilia Ensemble will perform two local send-off concerts in preparation for their upcoming concert tour of Rome, Florence and Venice.
The high school ensemble, directed by Esther Rhoades with collaborative pianist Christopher Evatt, is part of the Grand Monadnock Youth Choir. Made up of 18 auditioned singers, the ensemble performs both sacred and secular music from a range of languages, cultures, time periods and traditions.
The concerts will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 4 p.m. at the Keene Public Library’s Cohen Hall at 60 Winter St., and Sunday, Feb. 16, at 4 p.m. at the Dublin Community Church.
The one-hour program will include music by American composers Moses Hogan, Alice Parker, Gwyneth Walker, Lee R. Kesselman, and Italian composers Giuseppe Verdi, Jacob Obrecht and Claudio Monteverdi, among others. This predominantly a cappella program will also feature Evatt on piano and organ. Donations will be gladly accepted, and used as spending money for the singers while abroad.
Cecilia Ensemble travels abroad every two years.
Information: www.GrandMonadnockYouthChoirs.org or Esther Rhoades at GrandMonadnockYouthChoirs@gmail.com.